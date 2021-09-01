Service NSW for Business support renewed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has renewed an agreement with Service NSW to provide ‘Service NSW for Business’.

In 2019 an agreement was entered with Service NSW to promote and provide access to NSW Government information and services to better assist business owners and support the local economy.



Originally this service was entitled ‘Easy to do Business’ but has since changed to ‘Service NSW for Business’.

Aligning with the MidCoast Community Plan Strategy 10.2 to “Provide an environment to grow and strengthen local business and attract new business” the motion to renew the agreement was raised at the 25 August Ordinary Council meeting, enthusiastically supported by all Council members.

Councillor Karen Hutchinson moved the motion expressing that it “is an excellent idea for the community”.

By renewing this agreement, businesses owners can receive support including: Business Concierges offering over-the-phone, email and face-to-face support and case management, an online Business Profile to make it faster and easier for businesses to transact with the NSW Government, guidance support for small business owners impacted by natural disasters or emerging issues to access a range of Government stimulus, support and information and online business information hubs including how-to guides to ensure all business owners understand the tasks and support available when starting a business in NSW

This renewal comes at no cost to the Council or business owners, and provides free, personalised support to small business owners to help owners understand industry regulations whilst guiding them through transactions and offering support.

By Tara CAMPBELL