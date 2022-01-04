Service NSW Mobile Service Centre returning to Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Service NSW Mobile Service Centre will be returning to Tea Gardens on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.

On the day, the Service NSW team on board can provide support across a broad range of services:

● Roads & Maritime Services (including licence and registration renewals and applications).

● Processing of NSW Fitness to Drive Medical Assessments and Mobility Parking Applications.

● Processing of RSA and RCG cards.

● Undertaking Driver Knowledge Tests.

● Births, Deaths and Marriages (including birth, marriage, death and change of name certificates).

● Application and Renewal of Working with Children Checks on behalf of Office of Children’s Guardian.

● Cost of Living appointments to assist with accessing more than 70 government rebates and savings.

● Dine & Discover Voucher Applications

● Regional Seniors Travel Card Applications

The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques.

If you require any further information on service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc or contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.