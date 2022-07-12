SES Stroud Unit Rescues Orphaned Calf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was a busy week for the SES Stroud Unit who on Thursday night enjoyed their first full night of sleep in days after responding to the recent flood emergency.

The crew of around ten active members covers a large area from north of Wards River to Bulahdelah to the coast, down the river to Karuah and north of the Karuah River.



First the SES crew were helping residents out in Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens where there were trees down and a couple of leaking roofs taken care of by the team in the field.

Then there was a rescue from a vehicle for a driver caught in flood waters.

Stroud SES Deputy Commander Gregory Snape told News Of The Area, “The SES crew launched a boat to take the lady out of the car who was very distraught and then went on to rescue a grandma, grandpa and two children in the rescue boat.”

But perhaps the most challenging and rewarding rescue for the week was saving an orphaned calf by the name of Tadpole.

“We were contacted by the property owner through the SES dispatch system about the stranded three-day-old calf.

“After an assessment of the location of the calf the crew decided that the only way to get the calf to safety was in a raft or boat.”

SES crew members David King, Sandy Snape and Greg Snape launched the raft and took Claire, a family member from the property, out to perform the rescue.

As always for the SES, safety was of prime importance, with Claire being utilized to perform the rescue due to her experience with cattle.

The risks of her participation were assessed and managed to ensure her safety.

“We paddled out to the orphaned calf and after a bit of chasing around the team managed to restrain the calf and put the calf into a raft and paddled the calf back to safety.

“Claire did an amazing job keeping the calf safe in the raft.

“On a positive note it looks like Claire may be joining the SES Stroud volunteer crew.”

Greg encourages anyone that may be interested in volunteering to check out the SES website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

Volunteers receive all equipment and training free and are able to offer positive support to their local community and further afield in times of need.

The Stroud SES are about to build a new shed through a $2.5 million grant issued to them by the NSW State Government.

By Marian SAMPSON