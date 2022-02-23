Settling in Australia as a young refugee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOST refugees see their refugee status as a temporary, yet challenging stage in their life.

They want to win the lottery of resettlement and resettle in a safe country, sadly leaving the vast majority of refugees behind, who languish in camps for years to come. Ultimately, most want to return to their homeland when it is safe and there is no risk to their life.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Ogatu Ojulu is a young Ethiopian who resettled to Australia with his brother in 2019, just a few months before the outbreak of Covid-19.

He left his homeland after the 2003 genocide against his ethnic group in Western Ethiopia, under the Zenawi Government.

Ogatu fled to South Sudan and later moved to Kenya, due to the civil war in South Sudan.

After seven years in the refugee camp, Ogatu was given a resettlement opportunity to come to Australia under the Humanitarian Visa program.

“When I finally realised that I was coming to Australia, a number of thoughts filled my mind.

“I first explored the seven years I spent in the refugee camp.

“It was like if seven years was seventy years.

“I then thought of friends and relatives, leaving them behind.

“A life I didn’t wish to leave them in, but I had no choice,” Ogatu said.

“Coming to this country with great opportunities gave me a sense that it would be the turning point of my life’s rough journey.

“I took the first few seconds and thought about furthering my studies and I again thought of stabilising my financial status, and of course that was what I thought life is all about.

“My expectation was high, and I could picture life in Australia, far much better and I was determined that I would catch up for the seven years lost.

“August 2019 was a month of excitement, full of curiosity, but also full of uncertainty and confusion on where to start from.

“But the huge support from Settlement Services makes settling and fitting into the multicultural community easier and exciting.

“It was a great experience with some challenges here and there.

“But after all, I learned one important thing, that this golden opportunity needs my time, energy and positive attitude in order to achieve my dream.

“Despite putting my time and energy together to make the best of the great opportunities that I have before me, obstacles never stop blocking my way.

“The family and friends back home, and the need to start my own family, is pulling me apart.

“But I am still positive that my determination will get me to the peak of my dream.”

By John CHAM