Several items seized by Police following Raymond Terrace Raid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE are investigating several items seized during a raid at a Raymond Terrace home, which allegedly turned up drugs and weapons in the past week.

Police from the Port Stephens Hunter District investigated a premises on Tathra Street, which is understood to be linked to a man in custody and before the courts for alleged pursuit and carjacking charges.

A search warrant was executed by police from the district on Tuesday 19 July as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the raid police allegedly found methylamphetamine, a liquid substance believed to be GBH, MDMA, cannabis, ammunition and prohibited weapons.

Police also seized a number of electronic devices at the premises.

A NSW Police spokesman said the items are being forensically examined and no charges have yet been laid.

By Tara CAMPBELL