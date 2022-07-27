Several items seized by Police following Raymond Terrace Raid Port Stephens by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 27, 2022 POLICE are investigating several items seized during a raid at a Raymond Terrace home, which allegedly turned up drugs and weapons in the past week. Police from the Port Stephens Hunter District investigated a premises on Tathra Street, which is understood to be linked to a man in custody and before the courts for alleged pursuit and carjacking charges. A search warrant was executed by police from the district on Tuesday 19 July as part of an ongoing investigation. During the raid police allegedly found methylamphetamine, a liquid substance believed to be GBH, MDMA, cannabis, ammunition and prohibited weapons. Police also seized a number of electronic devices at the premises. A NSW Police spokesman said the items are being forensically examined and no charges have yet been laid. By Tara CAMPBELL