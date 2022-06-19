SGL Charity delivers to Lismore

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS-BASED members of the SGL Charity have been working with the organisation’s Sydney team to support the people of flood devastated Lismore.

“Our main focus is to provide assistance and aid to individuals and communities affected by national disasters (calamities) such as bush fires, floods, drought and earthquakes,” Harpreet Singh Sekhon ‘Robby’, Secretary at SGL Charitable Organisation Australia, told News Of The Area.



“Late in February 2022 we watched news and saw Lismore was very hard hit with flood waters and streets and houses all went under water.

“This is when we decided to help the local community around Lismore and got in touch with local Lismore Council which was operating from Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre (GSAC).

“Our team from Brisbane, led by Mr Simarjeet Singh, and Coffs Harbour, led by our treasurer, Mr Parminder Singh, delivered necessary items of need to GSAC for communities struck with floods.”

Coffs members Parminder and Kirpal played a major role in procuring necessary items for delivery.

All the coordination for the project was managed by Robby, with approval from SGL President Mr Dilbagh Singh Kahlon.

“In our latest drive to support the people in Lismore we took blankets, heaters and iPads for people in need.

“iPads were delivered to Assistant Principal Gaye Titcume at Lismore South Public School and Resilient Lismore Volunteer hub for their staff in need.

“Blankets and heaters were distributed to people in need from the Volunteer Hub at Lismore by our team of volunteers from Coffs Harbour and Sydney.”

Having seen the devastation and loss firsthand, SGL asks the local community in Coffs Harbour and surrounds to support people in Lismore in whatever way possible.

“If they want to help our charity to please contact our Treasurer, Mr Parminder Singh, via email at [email protected] or me, Secretary Mr Harpreet Singh via email at [email protected]

“We try and help provide financial aid and assistance to homeless people and those experiencing poverty,” said Robby.

Mr Parminder Singh is an active and focused member of SGL, working across the Coffs Coast organising blood donation drives, supporting local sporting bodies (CHNA) by sponsoring them and now working alongside SGL members to support the Lismore community.

Along with Parminder, Coffs local volunteers like Kirpal (Kris) and Mr Gurdeep Singh are motivated with fundraising and purchasing items for the charity to take to Lismore.

SGL also runs and promotes community blood drives to encourage blood donations with the Red Cross across Australia and works alongside local councils in rebuilding the natural environment through tree planting initiatives.

By Andrea FERRARI