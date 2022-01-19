Shake Up For Oyster Industry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE oyster industry is about to see a shake up with new technology being employed which will allow oyster shells to be marked with an identifying food grade marker outlining details of the oysters origin.

Furthermore the markers can be used to identify organic oysters.



The SMX food, beverage and alcohol department which deals with seeds, animal feed, and wines and spirits has expanded its operations into superfoods by securing the origination and brand efficacy of organic oysters.

The food grade marker has been successfully applied to live oysters and is able to be read through plastic liner packaging.

This marking system is not affected by refrigerated environments, logistics and transport conditions and procedures that are typical to the industry and sustained through the shelf life of the oysters.

SMX’s digital blockchain platform can provide information on the oyster shell which can detect and read its origin precisely in real time at any point along the value chain, without destroying the product.

This is good news for oyster growers as the innovative traceability and authentication technology has the potential to increase the marketability of the oysters, by being able to verify the product as original and authentic in real time at any point along the value chain.

Commercial negotiations with oyster suppliers have already begun and full marking activities are planned for the end of quarter one, 2022.

SMX Founder and CEO Haggai Alon stated, “SMX is excited to have successfully developed a food grade marker system for oysters.

“This is the first of several large superfood markets where our technology can be applied to provide all value chain players with the ability to meet the consumers and stakeholders’ expectations on the origination of their products and sustainability, whilst also increasing the marketability of products which has the potential to increase sales,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON