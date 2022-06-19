Share your wares at Mountain Kindness Exchange

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOUNTAIN Kindness Exchange launched its first caring, sharing market-style initiative on Sunday 5 June at the historic Glenreagh Mountain Railway station.

Organised by a newly formed local permaculture group, this inaugural event saw the sun shining as the community came together, bringing excess home grown produce, plants and seeds, eggs, preserves and pickles, herbal salves, clothing, books, DVDs and bric-a-brac to swap with others, and in the process reducing waste and building community – win-win.



A set of guidelines kept things simple and easy: bring whatever goods you have to share, place them on the communal tables and then take what you’d like from what others have brought, with no money changing hands.

At the end of the event, participants were asked to kindly take any leftover items home with them to ensure the station was kept neat and tidy.

“They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and that was certainly the case on the old railway platform, with people very happy to see their excess and unwanted goods go to a good home, whilst picking up goodies for themselves,” Suzanne Van Gestel, one of the event organisers, told News Of The Area.

Lots of new connections and friendships were made and advice and ideas shared around cooking, gardening, restoration and much more.

“It was a good turnout, with close to 40 people sipping a cuppa and nibbling on biscuits while soaking up the sunshine, chatting and laughing.

“They also got to enjoy an impromptu performance by a group of local musicians adding to the happy atmosphere and also did some swapping of their own.

“We hope to see the event grow and plan to organise a Kindness Exchange for the community on the first Sunday of each season,” said Suzanne.

“It was lovely to see so many community members come along and take part in something organised by the community for the community.

“It’s about people sharing what they have and looking after each other.

“We would like to thank Glenreagh Mountain Railway for allowing us to use the station platform, it was the perfect venue.”

The next Mountain Kindness Exchange will be held on Sunday 4 September – Father’s Day.

For more information visit Mountain Permaculture Group on Facebook or email the Mountain Community Network at [email protected]

By Andrea FERRARI