Shared space grant program makes Wallace Lane in Macksville a walk to remember

JUST when you thought Wallace Lane couldn’t look any better with the large array of murals adorning the large buildings walls on both sides of the road, the next stage of improvements have been completed with a stage three on the horizon.

“The artwork embossed in the Wallace Lane road pavement resembles and represents a link between Wallace street shopping precinct and the Nambucca River foreshore,” Keith Williams, Manager, Technical Services of the Nambucca Valley Council told News Of The Area.

“The artwork together with the raised intersection platform on River Street form the initial visual improvements to the proposed Wallace Lane Shared Zone,” he added.

This project has been funded by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) as a ‘Streets as shared space program’.

There has been a state wide roll out by the Public Spaces Division of the DPIE.

This pilot program is to promote temporary activation projects in the local government areas to improve the safety and attractiveness of our streets that are key connectors and vital places.

There are still more additional features added to this fabulous laneway.

Mr Williams stated, “Additional features such as lighting, planting, seating and entry statements are planned for the laneway and are intended to contribute to placemaking, improvements to night time safety and also compliment the recent artworks/murals placed on the laneway walls.”

This particular project will be a test as to whether the laneway will be successful in functioning as a shared zone for Macksville.

“This laneway will be trialed as a shared zone providing priority to pedestrians over traffic but still allowing parking and loading zones for vehicles,” Mr Williams said.

“This is important for the function of the Macksville town centre.”

When asked why the project was granted to Macksville, Mr William replied, “This project is one of several placemaking projects identified to assist local economy and interest following the bypass.”

The initial plans for this laneway are night time events of which the laneway will be closed off allowing for special events with the ability to be covid safe with social distancing and the avoidance of overcrowding in the surrounding open spaces.

“With the laneway closed to traffic for events, it will essentially provide the town with a temporary, additional 650 sqm of open space,” Mr Williams shared.

Taking this once off grant funding through the ‘Streets as shared spaces program’ supports the NSW Premier’s priority to increase the walkable access to quality open, green, and public spaces in urban areas.

This is a fabulous opportunity for Macksville and has been greatly supported by the retailers, the Chamber of Commerce, property owners and Business Advisory Committee.

Exciting times ahead for the Nambucca Valley.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM