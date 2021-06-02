Sharks defeat Titans 38-10 at C.ex International Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Cronulla Sharks defeated the Gold Coast Titans 38-10 in front of a sell out crowd last Sunday at C.ex International Stadium.

The Titans started brightly with Brian Kelly scoring after three minutes and Jamal Fogarty converting but that sent the Sharks into a feeding frenzy with six consecutive tries and Shaun Johnson scoring seven kicks from seven.

Sharks winger Ronaldo Muliato terrorised the Titans defence scoring two tries, utilizing his lightning pace and a change of direction that left the Titans defence diving at shadows.

It was a stellar performance from halfback Shaun Johnson in combination plays who finished with one assist and seven kicks notching up 14 individual points.

It was a memorable afternoon for Johnson who celebrated his 200th NRL match leading the Sharks onto the pitch with his daughter in his arms.

The affable Johnson was cheered on by the home crowd following his visit to Orara High School on Friday afternoon with teammates Wade Johnson and Will Chambers.

Matt Moylan combined with Johnson in the halfback position with two try assists and racked up 156 run metres.

The Moylan and Johnson partnership also combined effectively in defence thwarting runs from David Fifita to keep the explosive second rower off the scoresheet.

It was an impressive Sharks defence who left no space for Titans playmakers Jamal Fogarty and Tanah Boyd to exploit in a disciplined 38-10 victory which left the 7,362 spectators wanting more.

The buoyant crowd lapped up the whole experience which started with a Smoking Ceremony to commemorate the NRL’s Indigenous round, cheerleaders, mascots engaging with the crowd, an under 15s representative match and a half time goal kicking competition

The Indigenous round held special significance for the players, as demonstrated when David Fifita asked News Of The Area, “Can you take a picture of us brothers?”

The Titans and Sharks were generous with their time after the match giving autographs and selfies to the enthusiastic crowd who returned their appreciation by lining up for NRL merchandise after the match.

Sharks Coach Josh Hannay was buoyant in the post match conference and when News Of The Area asked for his opinion on the venue his first words were “top notch”.

“Top notch, the hospitality has been incredible, the playing surface is fantastic and it was great to play in front of a full stadium, it’s taken a lot of collaboration and thanks to the Council for helping to make it happen, they’ve been great to work with, I would like to come back again,” said Hannay.

Titans Coach Justin Holbrook echoed Hannay’s sentiment but said there was one big problem.

“The facilities are excellent, we love coming to Coffs Harbour, there’s just one problem, we keep losing here, we need some wins here, the playing surface and venue is excellent,” said Holbrook.

This is the first competitive NRL fixture in Coffs Harbour and judging from the sell out crowd and the feedback from the supporters and players, we will be seeing more.

By David WIGLEY