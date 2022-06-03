ShoreTrack launch new metal fabrication industry space for youth in Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisations Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) and ShoreTrack have officially launched a new metal fabrication industry space, ‘The Shed’, in Macksville.

The aim of the space is to provide local youth with hands-on training in metal fabrication.

Funding received from ETC has assisted ShoreTrack with the launch, including the purchase of the tools and machinery that are housed within the shed for participating youth to be trained in using.

These tools include a pan brake – used for bending thin sheet metal, a metal cutting guillotine, a plasma cutter, a linisher-used to polish materials, and Oxy LPG welding equipment.

The total funding received from ETC was $117 000.

“The very generous donation from ETC has allowed us to hire a full-time carpenter and a concreter,” said Jill Ashley, one of the creators of ShoreTrack.

Paul Ireland, fellow creator of ShoreTrack said, “These sorts of machines are used down at Express Coaches, Midcoast trucks, and other areas within the industrial estate.

“The students can create some small components, and they can be used in the workforce by one of our industry partners, such as Express Coaches.

“So, whilst they are learning, they can actually still be a part of that journey of making a bus or trailer safer.”

The creation of ShoreTrack came about when Jill Ashley and Paul Ireland were approached by BackTrack, an organisation that offers similar services in inland regional communities, who wanted to expand their services into the coastal areas.

BackTrack’s website states that “BackTrack is for young people that are having a hard time”, and has been working with young people in the Armidale area since 2006.

ShoreTrack has the same aims.

Through connecting their special interests to local industry ShoreTrack aims to develop the resilience, skills, and self-confidence of marginalised youth people in the community.

Training and skill development is provided in carpentry, metal fabrication, horticulture, landscaping, automotive, hospitality and art by ShoreTrack.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN