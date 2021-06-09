Short Course Championship success for Coffs Harbour Swimming Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 36 swimmers from Coffs Harbour Swimming Club travelled to attend the Swimming North Coast 2021 Short Course Championships over a two day carnival held on the Saturday 29 May and Sunday 30 May.

This championship event, which was split over two locations at Forster and Lismore, sees swimmers from Forster to the Queensland border compete for area titles in all events.

During winter, the championships are held in indoor 25m pools for a short course racing format.

It was another successful meet for the team from Coffs Harbour Swimming Club, bringing home countless PB’s (personal best times) and an impressive medal tally including 44 gold, 45 silver, 38 bronze as well as numerous relay medals.

Age champions are crowned based on selected event criteria and results in these races.

Coffs Harbour’s team had eleven swimmers finish on the podium in their respective age groups including Coco Becker (1st), Luke Wilson (2nd), Mia O’Reilly (1st), Justus Yardley (1st), Alexander Cabral-Barbosa (2nd), Isaac Ryan (2nd), Jake Wilson (3rd), Aria Matthews (2nd), Tristan Shih (3rd), Nick Alford (2nd) and Oscar Croak (3rd).

It has been a successful year for the club, winning both the Long Course and Short Course Area Championships for Swimming North Coast.

Swimmers and coaches are now preparing the team for the upcoming Country and State Short Course Championships later on this month.