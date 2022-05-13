Side splitting rehearsals bode well for Spy Club performances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REHEARSALS have been going side-splittingly well for Valley Performers who are ready to entertain their audiences with their fast and fun-filled theatre restaurant play ‘Spy Club’…if only the cast would stop laughing, Ruth Stuart, Director/Vice President, Valley Performers, told News Of The Area.

“It will be challenging for some of our cast to keep a straight face whilst performing Spy Club as during rehearsals I’ve exclaimed, ‘You can’t laugh while on stage, that’s for the audience’.

“But I can’t blame them really, it’s such a funny play.”

The cast of twenty, who come together from all over the Nambucca Valley, have certainly had fun rehearsing Spy Club, a play littered with puns, miscommunications, mayhem, and accents galore.

Ruth explains, “Actors have perfected their American, Cockney, Russian, English or Romanian accents to help keep secrets secret.

“Some have even shined their dancing shoes and warmed up vocal cords for this play.”

What can audiences expect when they come to see Spy Club, apart from chaos, subterfuge, secrets, mysterious rendezvous and a kidnapping?

All tickets include a supper of tea/coffee and tasty sweets.

“The Club is also offering the full theatre restaurant experience of a mouth-watering meal and the scrumptious supper,” said Ruth.

Spy Club opens on Friday evening 20 May at Macksville Ex-Services Club.

For more info phone Macksville Ex-Services Club on 6568 1344.

By Andrea FERRARI