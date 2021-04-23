Sign up to regular newsletters about the Coffs Harbour bypass to stay on top of the latest developments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KEEPING up to date with the latest information about the bypass project is important for the Coffs Harbour community which is being encouraged to sign up to receive regular email newsletters.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said, “This is an exciting project not only for those who live in and around Coffs Harbour, but for anyone who travels through the area whether that be heavy vehicle movements, for business and industry, or those enjoying our beautiful region for leisure.”

State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the project team is also updating the community about some of the 30 local businesses that have already started work to help build the bypass.



“We’re pleased to be working with local Aboriginal-owned business Ahoy Traffic Control and Labour Hire, which is owned by Gumbaynggirr man Des Ahoy,” Mr Singh said.

“This company has strong ties to the local Coffs Harbour community and Des is passionate about creating employment opportunities for Aboriginal people.

“I know how much this bypass means to the community.

“It’s the biggest project the town’s ever seen, taking more than 12,000 vehicles a day out of the centre of Coffs, reducing travel times by up to ten to twelve minutes by bypassing 12 sets of traffic lights, and creating thousands of jobs.

“The newsletter also covers information about at-home noise treatments, installing local site compounds and utility relocations.”

A Registrations of Interest process for major construction of the Coffs Harbour bypass is expected to be called for this year.

Sign up for the community newsletter is available at https://www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass.

“This latest update also includes information on what the project team is doing to prevent the spread of Panama disease to local banana growers,” said Mr Conaghan.

“The teams have worked with local growers to develop a plan which involves cleaning and wash down procedures for plant, vehicles, equipment and personnel, with the basic principle of ‘Come Clean, Leave Clean’ whenever entering or leaving banana plantations.”

By Andrea FERRARI