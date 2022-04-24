Silent Walk for Climate Action A Success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Silent Walk for climate held on Palm Sunday, 10 April, by the Mid-North Coast Quakers and the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group attracted 70 walkers.

They walked along the Coffs Harbour Foreshores in glorious weather, promoting action on the climate in silence.



The walkers strolled silently, on their meditative and purposeful journey, thinking about the planet and carrying colourful banners calling for action on the climate.

The initiator of the walk, Moira Nolan, told News Of The Area, “We had an exceptional day.

“We had Quakers from the Mid North Coast and Kyogle as well as members of the public.”

Several walkers commented that there was interest from members of the public, particularly because of the silence.

Ms Nolan said that everyone enjoyed the walk and one participant suggested doing it each month.

She said some walkers went home and used Vote Compass to reassess their voting priorities.

At the conclusion of the walk at the Jetty Foreshore, the group listened to a short speech by Jason John, who works with the Faith Ecology Network.

Ms Nolan said, “Jason Johns suggested that we express our emotions at the ballot box.”

By Andrew VIVIAN