Silver Salties: Fun, surf and social connections by the beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SILVER Salties is a free new program from Surf Life Saving Australia coming to Woolgoolga.

With the opening of the new surf club for the Summer Season this is good news for older residents.

Silver Salties builds on community programs on offer at surf life saving clubs including Nippers, First Aid Training, surf sports and community education.

Silver Salties will provide physical activity and facilitate social connections by the beach and what better place than Woolgoolga’s wonderful beach.

Anyone aged 50 + who is interested in getting involved in this exciting new and free initiative is invited to attend Woolgoolga Surf Club commencing Monday October 26 at 8am until 9.

For enrolment or more information contact Silver Salties Coordinator Colin Morley on 0419 715 730 or email colingeoffrey@gmail.com.

By Colin MORLEY, Silver Salties