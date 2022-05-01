Sing and Speak Parkinson’s Voice program goes online

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sing and Speak Online Parkinson’s Voice Program, is a venture founded by Valla registered music therapist Bonnie Nilssen, and Coffs Harbour-based Parkinson’s nurse Vince Carroll.

It is an evolution of their Parkinson’s Voice Project, a face-to-face program of singing, which won the 2021 Mid North Coast Health Innovation Award for keeping people healthy.

When Covid closed down in-person sessions, Bonnie and Vince were inspired to launch the program into an online format.

Twelve months on and the Sing and Speak – Online Parkinson’s Voice Program is now delivering sessions beyond our local area, including in Sydney, Newcastle, Central Coast, Tenterfield and Toowoomba, after Parkinson’s NSW endorsed the program and advertised it further afield.

With the inclusion of Valla Beach speech pathologist Sally Ireland, evidenced based Sing and Speak sessions are now conducted each term for a period of eight weeks.

Bonnie Nilsson told News Of The Area, “Your vocal muscles need exercise, just like any other group of muscles in your body.

“Being able to communicate with others is essential to a happy and healthy life.

“However, Parkinson’s Disease makes all avenues of communication tough.

“It affects the volume, tone, rhythm and speed of speech.

“That is why singing as a therapeutic intervention is becoming one of the most widely recommended treatment paths for those struggling with this disease as it addresses all of these together.”

Current participant Trevor said, “Bonnie and Sally’s sessions are fun, professional and understanding to the needs of People with Parkinson’s.

“I’ve shown improvements in my voice after only a few sessions, and you don’t have to be a singer to get the benefits,” said Trevor.

Sally explained, “An hour of singing, respiratory and voice exercises also helps with rhythm, coordination and facial expressions.

“It is a chance for people to enjoy the company of others living with Parkinson’s Disease in a fun, relaxed and supportive group.”

One of the unexpected outcomes of the online format that many participants have enjoyed is that you can sing as though no one is listening.

“On Zoom they really can’t hear you,” said Bonnie.

The next program starts on 12 May for eight weeks.

For further information or to join the group you can contact Bonnie Nilsson on [email protected] or call her on 0425201064.

By Andrea FERRARI