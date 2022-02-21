Six Coffs Coast Students Figure Among The State’s Best

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIX Coffs Coast high school age creators and innovators from three different local schools figure among the top students state-wide in the 2022 HSC graduate showcases in visual arts, performing arts and technologies.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the Coffs Coast students were part of only 260 HSC graduates to have been selected from across the state to be featured in the HSC showcases.

The six Coffs region HSC ambassadors are Liana Marie Cook (Coffs Harbour Christian Community School), William Mackie (Bishop Druitt College), James Thompson (Coffs Harbour Senior College), Connor Duncan McMillan (Bishop Druitt College), Francoise Dik (Coffs Harbour Senior College) and Amy Leigh Knott (Coffs Harbour Senior College).

“I’m so proud of these talented students and I strongly encourage our local schools, teachers and community members to get along and take a look at this year’s showcases and to celebrate their incredible work,” Ms Mitchell said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said it was a great opportunity for local young people to have their achievements, creativity and innovation shared with the local and broader community.

“Our young people should be extremely proud of what they have achieved – not only completing the HSC in a year like no other, but producing work of such high quality,” Mr Singh said.

“To see their work up on display should fill them with pride and confidence – it is no small feat to be included in an HSC Showcase.”

Further information on the showcases is available at https://educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/about/events/hsc-showcases-and-events.

By Paul FOGARTY