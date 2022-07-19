Sixers Bash Back to Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR THE third time in four seasons the Sydney Sixers are set to play at C.ex Coffs International Stadium during this summer’s KFC Big Bash League.

The Sixers, finalists in each of the last three BBL seasons, will take on the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday, January 17.

The Sixers defeated the Strikers three years ago in the first-ever game on the Coffs coast in front of a sell-out crowd and the team’s captain in that match, Daniel Hughes, said his team was excited to return to Coffs.

“Every time we play at Coffs Harbour the place is sold out so it’s always an electric atmosphere, the guys love it and it’s always a good game up there,” Hughes said.

“We are looking forward to getting back there again. The facilities are fantastic and the crowd gets around us.”

Born and bred in Cowra in NSW’s Central West, Hughes said it was important for regional centres to experience the Big Bash.

“Being a country boy myself, I love going back out to the regions and playing in front of family and friends. They really get around it, they enjoy it,” he said.

“They don’t get too much professional sport out their way so whenever we can get up there and play a few games it’s always exciting.”

Chris Botherway, Acting Head of Sixers, said Coffs Harbour was undoubtedly the team’s regional home.

“We’ve been to Coffs Harbour several times now and the players love it, our fans love it and the people of Coffs Harbour love it,” he said.

“Sixers games are the coolest part of summer and the fun holiday atmosphere on the Coffs coast makes our matches there even better.”

The match sits right in the middle of the school holidays, a factor Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said was a win for both locals and travellers.

“What a fantastic opportunity to have the Sixers come back to Coffs Harbour,” Mayor Amos said.

“We are thrilled with the timing of the 2023 game being between the peak times of the summer school holidays, it allows locals and visitors alike the chance to see elite level cricket played right here on the Coffs Coast.

“Based on the popularity of the previous sold out BBL games, you need to make sure you get in fast to buy those tickets!”

Council’s Group Leader City Prosperity, Dan Heather echoed the mayor’s enthusiasm for the fixture.

“The Sydney Sixers call Coffs Harbour their home away from home, and we love seeing them play in front of a full house here at C.ex Coffs International Stadium,” Heather said.

“The stadium has a reputation for a quality pitch and is an excellent facility for not just the players, but all the supporting media, broadcast, officials and of course spectators.

“These events inspire more people to play and love cricket and promotes local sport within the region, which is fantastic.”

The KFC BBL|12 Finals series will take place following the conclusion of the regular season.

By David WIGLEY