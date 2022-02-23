Skaters hit the ramps for free workshops in Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER several postponements due to wet weather, skaters from across the region took to the Tea Gardens Skatepark on the weekend for free Learn To Skate workshops from Totem Collective, Australia’s largest skate-event company, in partnership with MidCoast Council.

Totem Skateboarding Mentors Ben Currie and Aimee Harris were on hand to share their expertise with the keen young skaters.



Event Coordinator Brooke Feltis said, “The Totem Skateboarding workshop is a great example of the success of community working in collaboration with Council to bring new and exciting opportunities to our regional town.

“Often the needs of our local youth get overlooked given the large demographic of older adults in the area.

“I hope that the workshop today helps to keep youth issues on the agenda and creates momentum for more youth programs and services in Tea Gardens Hawks Nest in the future.”

The young attendees saw the workshops as a raging success, with Lil (7) saying, “It was awesome, I loved learning how to tic tac.”

Also at the workshop was Chloe, who said, “Ï liked learning how to grab the front of the board.”

One parent in attendance said, “This morning was awesome.

“The kids loved it and came out of it more confident and skating better.

“It’s so cool to have this in our town and share it with our community.

“It’s great to see something for the kids utilising local facilities in the area.”

Council received funding support through the NSW Government’s Regional Youth Summer Holiday Break program to deliver these workshops.

Funding was also provided by the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Progress Association to add an additional beginners workshop due to the popularity of the event.

The Lions Club generously provided a free sausage sizzle and drink to participants, while Tunza Coffee supplied the caffeine.

The workshop was also attended by Russell Ingram Youth Community Development Officer, Midcoast Council.