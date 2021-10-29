Slide on sunglasses this Summer to protect your eyes from UV rays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS we move into the warmer months, it’s crucial to protect your eyes from the harsh Australian UV rays.

Local optometrist Gregory O’Donnell from Specsavers Salamander Bay is encouraging residents in Port Stephens to keep their eye health front of mind as the weather warms up, as new research has found that 24% of Aussies, rarely or never wear sunglasses when outside during the day.

“We all need to be aware that even the shortest amount of time spent in the sun can lead to permanent damage if we’re not properly protected.

“This applies to your eyes too – as sun damage can lead to vision impairment.

“Making sure you’re protecting your whole body including your eyes and being sun safe particularly from October to March is essential,” Mr O’Donnell said.

Optometrists are encouraging Aussies to use sun protection, especially for their eyes, as even five minutes of sun exposure can lead to permanent damage.

While 92% of people are worried about long term sun damage to their body, the eyes tend to be forgotten with just 35% of Aussies concerned about long-term sun damage to their eyes.

“We encourage good sun safe habits.

“The most important thing is to follow the SunSmart guidelines – slip, slop, slap, seek and slide.

“When you’re outside, slip on sun protective clothing, slop on SPF 30 or higher sunscreen, slap on a hat, seek shade and, slide on sunglasses that provide UV protection,” Mr O’Donnell said.

Sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory- they provide defence against ultraviolet rays that can cause short and long-term eye damage including cataracts, age-related macular degeneration and other sun-related eye diseases.

It’s essential to find sunglasses with an adequate UV rating as those without can cause more damage than not wearing sunglasses at all.

By Tara CAMPBELL