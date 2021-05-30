Slip, Slop,Slap, Seek, Slide – the year-round message on World Melanoma Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORLD Melanoma Day on May 23, saw Australia’s leading cancer charity highlighting the risks of not wearing sun protection every day of the year.

Putting on sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses daily is a must according to Cancer Council NSW data which states UV is high enough to cause cancer for at least ten months a year across the State.

Louise Jeffs, Cancer Council NSW Community Programs Coordinator said, “This is incredibly alarming because every 30 minutes in Australia, someone is diagnosed with melanoma meaning one of us dies from the disease every five hours.

“That is why, this World Melanoma Day, we are urging people to make regular sun protection a priority.

“Skin cancer has come to be known as our national cancer, it is the most common cancer in Australia, with two in three Australians diagnosed by age 70.

“The good news is, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers, meaning that when we protect our skin from the sun we significantly reduce our skin cancer risk.”

People often think that sun protection is only needed in summer or when it’s hot, but the reality is, “We need to be protecting ourselves using five forms of sun protection year-round – even on cool and cloudy days in NSW,” said Louise.

Cancer Council NSW recommends SLIP on a shirt, SLOP on sunscreen, SLAP on a hat, SEEK shade and SLIDE on sunglasses.

“While protecting your skin from UV radiation is the best defence against skin cancer, it is also important to regularly check your skin for new or changed spots.

“Melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer, and most melanomas are found by the person with the melanoma or their partner.

“If you notice any changes to your skin, make an appointment with your doctor straight away.

“You will have a better outcome if the skin cancer is found and treated early,” Louise concluded.

By Andrea FERRARI