Small businesses can apply for a government rebate for various business licence fees

SMALL businesses across the region can sign up for a new $1,500 rebate scheme to help cover the cost of local and state and government fees and charges.

Darrin Northey, owner of the popular Element Bar at Coffs Jetty, and Dark Arts Brew & Bar in Coffs, told News Of The Area, “Given that we’re still operating with Covid-related government restrictions that limit the way we can run our business yet paying all licences in full, it’s refreshing to have the government contributing in some way.”

Small businesses are doing it tough with restrictions that affect socialising at cafes, clubs and bars yet paying the licences fees in full now that the waiver period has ended.



Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh said, “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and supporting them equals supporting jobs.”

Gurmesh Singh said the Small Business Fees and Charges Rebate was designed to benefit tens of thousands of small businesses across the state as NSW continues its post-pandemic recovery.

“Liquor licences, food authority licences, council rates and outdoor seating fees are just a few examples of the fees and charges that can be claimed back through this rebate scheme.

“I encourage all eligible small businesses in my community to register for the $1,500 credit through Service NSW.”

He assured that claiming the rebate would be simple and could be done online.

“The Government’s November 2020 Budget committed nearly $500 million to this rebate, which will leave more money in the pockets of eligible small businesses, sole traders and non-profit organisations,” he said.

The rebate will be available until 30 June 2022.

To apply and for more information, including the program guidelines, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/small-business-fees-and-charges-rebate.

By Andrea FERRARI