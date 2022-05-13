‘Small Green Steps’ To Make Business Sustainability Possible

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAY is Coffs Coast ECO Month and 6 Degrees, an initiative of Coffs Harbour City Council, will host a unique event to help businesses discover the ‘Small Green Steps’ needed to start (or boost) a sustainable business journey as part of its ‘Sustainability is Possible’ project.

Often the biggest barrier to sustainability for many business owners is ‘Where do I start?’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Sustainability can sometimes feel overwhelming, but 6 Degrees says it doesn’t need to be.

Business owners can attend the event at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on May 26 to have their burning questions answered and barriers to sustainability lowered.

Issues could include how to reduce business waste, improve energy efficiencies or save money through sustainability.

Local sustainable business champions and service providers will share their experiences and there will be an inspirational presentation from a local business that has environmental sustainability at its core.

The main message is lots of small, simple actions make a big difference.

Fiona Barden, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader, Industry Destination Development said, “Small steps can all add up to make a difference in business as well as at home.”

She said businesses of all types and sizes can benefit from this opportunity to learn and network with other like-minded people.

Ms Barden said the event is sure to entertain, educate and leave participants feeling motivated with the knowledge that sustainability is possible!

Registration is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/330387065607.

By Andrew VIVIAN