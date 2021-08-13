Small Sculpture Prize opens at Art Space Urunga with statewide entries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA Small Sculpture Prize, the only annually held competition hosted by the Art Space Urunga, opens on Saturday August 14.

Sculptors from across NSW were invited to submit works for the first time, contending for a prize pool totaling $7,000.



Attracting more entries than ever, the works have been through a pre-selection process, with approximately 40 sculptures now selected for exhibition in the Gallery.

Another selection of works will be displayed in a Salon des Refusés, in Urunga Library, which will run concurrently with the main exhibition.

“The standard of the submitted works has always been high, but this year we have some excellent works from out of the area, which makes the judges’ job even more difficult,” Linda Coomber, Vice President, the Art Space Urunga, told News Of The Area.

The themes represented in the sculptures range from ecological, with the oceans and bird life featuring strongly, to ethereal, with some sculptures depicting hope and longing.

The darker side of the human condition is also represented, as is COVID and the impact it has had on our lives.

“The pieces chosen for the Gallery range from clay to bronze to wire to found objects.

“Everyone is sure to find a personal favourite, and that’s why all visitors will be able to vote for People’s Choice, which wins a $1,000 prize, awarded at the end of the exhibition.

“Once again, we have had to contend with COVID restrictions, which has meant we cannot have an opening night.

“However, the judging and prize-giving will be videotaped at the beginning of the exhibition, and the video will be posted on the Art Space social media, and the Small Sculptures website.

“The broadening of entries to all over NSW is the first step in what we hope will see Urunga’s competition become one of the premier Small Sculpture competitions for our state.”

The Small Sculpture exhibition is open at the Art Space Urunga, 13 Bonville Street, open seven days a week, 10am to 4pm; and at Urunga Library, from August 14 to September 12.

By Andrea FERRARI