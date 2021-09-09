Smart Farms Small Grants boost for Cowper soil

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COWPER individuals and organisations can apply for a share of $13 million in Australian Government Smart Farms Small Grants funding for activities to assist farmers and land managers improve their understanding and management of their soil.

Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper said the round provided an exciting opportunity for raising awareness and knowledge of our nation’s soil.

“This round will continue to support the Smart Farms Small Grants Program outcomes while also supporting outcomes under the National Soil Strategy,” Mr Conaghan said.

“We all know that healthy soil is the basis for great agricultural output as well as environmental benefits, so this final round of Smart Farms Small Grants is getting back to basics.

“Soil extension activities will take action to improve soil health with evidence-based interventions leading to improved soil management practices.

“If we get this right, our farmers and land managers will see increased productivity and profitability, which will help the entire agriculture sector reach its Ag2030 goal to grow agriculture to $100 billion by 2030.”

The final round of Smart Farms Small Grants will fund a diverse range of soil extension activities across Australia.

“These grants will promote knowledge and awareness of soil and lead to better soil management practices for our local farmers and land managers at the grass roots level,” Mr Conaghan said.

“This will also deliver benefits for our communities and natural resources in Cowper.

“Better soil management will deliver productivity benefits to our farmers and land managers and help to improve our air and water quality.”

Under this round, multiple activities may be applied for in the one application. Grants are available for between $100,000 to $250,000 per activity and will be delivered over two years.

Applicants may apply for a maximum of $2 million per application.

Eligible activities could include engaging a soil extension officer; conducting soil management workshops, seminars, roadshows or field days; creating communications products, webinars or online materials; and/or establishing trials, demonstrations and monitoring sites.

Extension Activities will seek to improve soil management, improving productivity and profitability.

These measures will also support and complement the two-year National Soil Monitoring and Incentives Pilot Program which forms part of the National Soil Strategy.

For more information and details on how to apply, visit the Community Grants Hub www.communitygrants.gov.au/grants

Applications opened 7 September 2021 and close at 9pm AEDT 12 October 2021.