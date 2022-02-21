Smuggler wins 2022 Sydney to Bass Island Yacht race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 90 nautical mile 2021 Sydney to Bass Island Race was held on Saturday 5 February 2022, with Tea Gardens’ own Steve Taylor competing as the navigator on ‘Smuggler’.

The fleet of nine yachts left from near Shark Island in Sydney Harbour at 10AM and sailed south to Bass Island of Wollongong into a 25 knot south easterly and heavy seas.

Smuggler won the race taking both line and all handicap honours.

“She led from the start and won all three handicaps, the IRC, PHS and ORCi, winning in an elapsed time of 7 hours, 57 minutes and 45 seconds, more than four hours clear of the second placed yacht, Mark Gorbatov’s Beneteau First 40 Blink,” Steve Taylor told News Of The Area.

Smuggler’s corrected time of 10:54:02 was more than two hours faster than second placed IRC handicap, David Henry’s Philosopher.

Blink was second across the line for third place on IRC, with Kim Jaggar’s Sydney 38 Cinquante four minutes behind to finish third on PHS.

“Smuggler and our crew thrive in strong conditions and once again she’s proven what a great sea boat she is,” Mr Taylor said.

The second race in the three-race Summer Offshore Series was a 100 nautical mile Virtual Mark Race on Saturday 19 February, followed by the Montague Island Race on Friday 18 March.

By Tara CAMPBELL