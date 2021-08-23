Snap lockdown ordered for Coffs Coast region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NSW regional areas, including the Coffs Harbour region, were plunged into a snap seven-day lockdown on Saturday 14 August with only a few hours’ notice, following the increasing spread of COVID-19 into surrounding regional areas.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro was the first MP to announce the news via his social media Twitter and Facebook accounts shortly after 2pm on Saturday.



The sudden announcement sent Coffs Coast residents into a panic with supermarkets across the region inundated with people rushing to stock up on food supplies before the 5pm lockdown commenced.

The lockdown for all of regional NSW will continue until 12.01am on Sunday 22 August.

Under the NSW Government stay-at-home orders everyone must stay at home unless they have a reasonable excuse to leave.

Residents cannot have visitors in their home from outside their household, including family and friends.

People can still have one visitor at one time to fulfil carers’ responsibilities or provide care or assistance, or for compassionate reasons, including where two people are in a relationship but do not live together.

All hospitality venues must be closed to the public, including pubs, restaurants and cafes, except for takeaway.

Retail premises are required to close except for:

● Supermarkets and grocery stores

● Shops that predominantly sell food or drinks (eg. butchers, bakeries, fruit shops and delicatessens)

● Chemists and pharmacies

● Kiosks

● Shops that predominantly sell office supplies, pet supplies, newspapers, magazines and stationery, alcohol, maternity and baby supplies, medical or pharmaceutical supplies

● Food and drink premises, but only to sell takeaway

● Hardware and building supplies

● Rural supplies

● Timber yards

● Garden centres and plant nurseries

● Vehicle hire premises

● Shops that predominantly carry out mobile phone repairs

● Service stations, banks, post offices, laundromats and drycleaners

Anyone who leaves their home must carry a face mask with them at all times.

Masks must be worn when working outdoors, by all school staff, by all people in outdoor markets, outdoor shopping strips, and in outdoor queues waiting for products such as coffee and food.

Every employer across NSW must require their employees to work from home unless it is not reasonably practicable to do so.

Exercise outdoors in groups of two or fewer (unless members of the same household) is permitted.

Schooling must be done from home, but schools will remain open for children of essential workers.

From Monday 16 August, small funerals and memorial services of ten persons only (excluding the persons conducting the service) are permitted.

The NSW Government stay-at-home orders for regional NSW were introduced to minimise movement and protect communities from the evolving COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

Mayoral candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge and Mayoral candidate for Bellingen Shire Andrew Woodward described the snap lockdown in regional NSW as “regretful and avoidable”.

“This is an emergency like no other,” they stated.

“While not affected here yet, it was only a matter of time before the virus came to the Coffs Coast.”

Mr Judge and Mr Woodward called on Coffs Coast residents to observe the stay at home rules and get vaccinated as soon as possible, and they were both critical of the Government’s response to the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are angry that we are in this situation; our anger is directed at Scott Morrison,” they stated.

“He had two jobs – to build a quarantine system that worked and to ensure Australians were vaccinated.

“His failures have caused unnecessary fear and disruption in the community and cost our economy tens of millions of dollars.”

Mr Judge and Mr Woodward now called for “strong action and leadership” from the NSW Government on the current outbreak.

“The NSW Government’s response must keep a step ahead of the situation,” they stated.

“At the moment, it is playing catch-up.

“The community wants normality to return; the State and Federal Governments need to make this their priority.”

NSW Health is urging people to continue to present for COVID-19 testing, even if they have the mildest of cold-like symptoms.

By Emma DARBIN