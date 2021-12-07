Snappers announce coaches for the 2022 season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Snappers have announced their senior coaches for 2022 as they prepare for the next Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season.

Brendan Hoy will once again coach the first grade aside, while Rob Waddy and Rob Denne are coaching the reserve grade team.

Matt Joyce will be coaching the women’s side in 2022.

Newly appointed Snappers president Jonathon Paff expressed his delight to News Of The Area on having Brendan Hoy back to lead the first-grade team.

“We are delighted to have club old boy Brendan Hoy resign as coach for the year for first grade,” he said.

“We are a young team and Brendan has a great relationship with the boys.

“He is a straight talker and we think he can lead us back into a premiership next year.”

Paff spoke of the commitment Joyce showed to the club last season.

“Evidence of his commitment to the club is the fact that he pulled on a jersey when we were missing around 20 players last year to play against the Hastings Valley Vikings,” he said.

“We are lucky to have such a knowledgeable rugby brain heading up the club and look forward to a few more wins.”

Snappers sides recently took part in the inaugural North Coast 7s Series which was held over three rounds.

By Aiden BURGESS