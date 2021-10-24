Social housing boost for Coffs Coast region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE availability of social housing and rental affordability have been identified as major issues in Coffs Harbour and the NSW Government hopes that its recently-announced economic recovery package of $183 million will make some difference.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said additional projects in Coffs Harbour will be accelerated by the additional funding, helping to enable the delivery of new homes for tenant relocations.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

He said that, where possible, local businesses will be used for these local projects, creating more jobs.

Mr Singh said, “The additional investment in housing in Coffs Harbour will have a positive impact across the local community.

“Like many areas in regional NSW, our community was hit hard economically by COVID-19 and this investment is the shot in the arm our region has needed,” he continued.

The package includes $50 million to accelerate the delivery of around 2,800 homes, including around 1,000 social homes, to be built in partnership with the private sector in Western Sydney and key regional areas such as Coffs Harbour.

The Argyll Estate in Coffs Harbour is one project said to benefit from the economic recovery package.

This project aims to provide culturally sensitive homes with a mixture of medium density housing types to meet the needs of social housing residents, first-time home owners and down-sizers.

The Government says that this ‘will create a modern, mixed-tenure community that seamlessly blends quality sustainable social and private housing’.

Labor mayoral candidate for Coffs Harbour City Council, Tony Judge, welcomed the announcement, saying, “Any investment in social housing is very welcome because we are facing a growing emergency, with increasing waiting lists and growing homelessness.

“However, the announcement is very light on detail.

“How much of the $50 million will be spent in Coffs Harbour and how many additional homes will this provide?” Mr Judge asked.

“Does this build on the already announced Argyll Estate program, or is this a re-announcement of that program?”

“On the surface it is a positive step, but we need more detail,” Mr Judge said.

By Andrew VIVIAN