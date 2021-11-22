Soldiers Point Bowls Champions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Men’s Fours Championship was decided last week at Soldiers Point Bowling Club before an enthusiastic crowd.

The Final was between Billy Ahoy’s team of Adam Chaffey, Mark Sheppard and Daniel Clarke and Warren Shipley’s team of Mick Beesley, Shane Soper and Matt Johnstone.

In a closely fought encounter, the scores were level after sixteen ends after Shipley’s team led early in the game.

However, four shots on the following end gave Ahoy’s team the initiative and they went on to win 23 shots to 18.

Congratulations also go to the winners of the Men’s Minor Pairs, Les Lantry and Eric Pedder who defeated Graham Carter and Don Hutchinson in a close game after Graham and Don had a strong early lead.

The next championships to be decided will be the Mixed Pairs and Men’s Minor Singles followed by the Men’s Consistency Singles.

New bowlers are welcome at Soldiers Point Bowling Club where free coaching is available so as to compete in the challenging sport- contact Terry Antram, Bowls Director, on 49827173

By Peter SMITH