Soldiers Point Lawn Bowler wins Australian Open

SOLDIERS Point Lawn Bowler, Matt Johnstone, won a major title at the Australian Open on the Gold Coast last week.

Matt, playing in the Pairs Competition with West Australian, Cody Packer, won a hard fought game in the Final televised live on Channel 7.

With the scores locked at twenty, all Parker played a difficult draw shot to win the match.

The win is a boost for the Soldiers Point 1st Grade team who will compete in the NSW State Finals in September.

To qualify, the team won a close encounter beating East Maitland in the Zone play-off.

The Club will put on a coach to take players and supporters to Forster for the three day event in mid-July.

The club fielded six other Pennant teams this season with the four grade team making the zone finals but losing narrowly.

Soldiers Point are confident of an improved showing next season.

New bowlers are welcome at Soldiers Point Bowling Club where they can receive free coaching so as to compete in this challenging sport.

Contact Terry Antram, Bowls Director on 49827173.

By Peter SMITH