Soldiers Point Lions Fill Community Pantries To Assist Those Most In Need in Bay Community

WHEN times are hard you can be sure that the local Lions Club will be there.



When there are storms the SES are out fixing the roofs, or the RFS are fighting fires the Soldiers Point Lions will not be far away cooking a BBQ to feed our volunteer first responders.

At present the Soldiers Point Lions have been rather busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharon Blunt of the Soldiers Point Lions Club told News Of The Area, “We held our First BBQ a few weeks ago with the Fingal Bomboras to raise funds for Bella Howard.

“We were able to donate the funds towards the building of a special garden for Bella,” she said.

Over the past few years Lions has been assisting both Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre and the Yaccaba Centre.

Both centres run emergency relief programs for members of our community who have experienced financial hardship.

This has become even more vital for members of the community with high rates of unemployment in the region.

Lions members each month do the shopping for the centres, buying staples that will feed families.

They deliver the goods to each centre every second month.

This task usually falls on Sharon Blunt and Virginia Andrews who have become very savvy shoppers and for the Lions Clubs outlay of $150 each month we can fill two trolleys and load the centres pantries so they can then make up hampers to assist the relief programs.

If you see the Lions make sure you stop by and grab a sausage sandwich or perhaps something more substantial.

When you do you can rest assured that you are not just filling your belly but the bellies of some of those in need in our community.

The Soldiers Point Lions Club is always keen for new members to assist in our programs so if you wish to volunteer your time, the Club would welcome your support.

Every cent raised by Lions goes directly back to support our community.

By Marian SAMPSON