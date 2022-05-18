Something for everyone at the Coffs Harbour Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOCUSING on children’s entertainment and a fast paced schedule of events, the Coffs Harbour Show was a hit with families last weekend, 13-15 May.

News Of The Area (NOTA) caught up with Christopher Pearson, President of the Coffs Harbour Show Society in the exhibition pavilion at the produce table where he was musing over the Decorated Vegetables category winners.

“This just demonstrates how diverse the Coffs Show is,” Chris said, pointing to a little display of winning vegetables decorated as famous politicians: Clive Palmer, Pauline Hanson and Scott Morrison.

“We’ve had good attendance over all three days; there’s so much free entertainment.

“The circus has been full every performance and the Wheel of Steel has amazed people.

“Our emphasis was on good clean family fun and people have enjoyed it all.

“From the circus, they can go to see the Working Barru Dogs rounding up sheep, to the venomous snakes demonstrations and the animal petting zoo,” said Christopher.

And then there’s the arts and crafts workshops going on all the time in the pavilion to participate in, you can wander round all the displays of winning crafts…and get a free banana at the Banana Growers Association stand.

“With all the children’s activities we have had good support from local schools – with thirteen schools participating this year with entries,” said Christopher.

“They also give us feedback on ways to build the show, like adding sheep classes to the agriculture competitions section.”

Woolgoolga High School brings its own-produced honey to the show and Bowraville and Bellingen High Schools bring their cattle to compete.

“St John Paul College senior students join the Coffs Show Society members’ team in setting the show up, for work experience contributing to their event management course studies.

“These students participated all last week learning how to set up an event; putting up the circus big top, working with the light and sound engineers, public relations, meeting sponsors and they’ve also learned about occupational health and safety requirements.

“This work experience is a pilot program and has been a great success this year so we hope to build on that for next year’s Coffs Show.”

Speaking of next year, Christopher reveals the Coffs Show Society members have mooted the idea of having a Spring Show rather than an Autumn Show.

“We’re looking at proposed dates of 13-15 October for 2023.

“There’s the advantage of having flowers in bloom, the cattle would have calves at foot, the poultry wouldn’t be moulting, the horses wouldn’t be growing their winter coats so they would show better and we’d also get onto a circuit for the teenage sideshow rides: Taree Show, then us in Coffs and then they go on to Lismore.

“The weather in spring is usually better than the autumn rain that’s plagued the show for years.”

The proposed dates have been released on the Coffs Show Society website with a questionnaire which asks for everyone’s feedback and comments.

To participate in the survey for 2023 see: www.coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au.

Here’s a round-up of some of Coffs Show highlights for 2022.

Old MacDonald’s Petting Farm

Old MacDonald’s Petting Farm welcomed patting hands for three days straight.

“We have pigs, goats, sheep, an alpaca, ducks, chickens and a rabbit,” Sonia Dillon shared.

The most popular pet?

“Probably the alpaca, Coco, she’s got a lovely nature and the kids are surprised that she is softer than the sheep.”

Reptile World

Reptile World from the Big Banana ran a series of demonstrations.

“For our snake awareness shows we discuss what you do if you come across a snake,” said Adam Strickland from Reptile World.

“The purpose of the educational part of the show is to build respect with the snakes.”

Between shows, Adam showed off a black headed python.

“He’s ten years old and very used to being handled – he’s called Chino because he looks like a cappuccino.”

Barru Working Kelpies

“We’ve seen surprisingly large audiences for our show,” said Scott Amon from Barru Working Kelpies in Valla.

“People love to see the dogs shifting livestock; it’s that interaction between the human, the dog and the livestock completing a task.

“People are enthralled by it – they love the relationship between me and the dogs.

“We breed for that inherited shepherding then we put command over instinct.”

It’s a team effort, he says.

The Barru Working Kelpies were sponsored for the second year by Highgrove Bathrooms.

Rod Baldock from Highgrove Kitchens said, “We’re always looking for ways to support the local community and this worked well last year so we did it again.

“Scott puts on such a good show – it’s great to see large audiences for each show.”

The Banana Growers Association

Lovely local bananas are a Coffs Show favourite and even better when the Coffs Harbour and District Banana Growers Association members are giving them away.

Wally Gately, a many-year regular of Coffs Show said their Association’s presence is about awareness and connecting with the community – there’s no competitions anymore.

The ripe banana flavour this season?

“It’s always good in Coffs Harbour,” he smiled.

Commenting on the wet weather, Wally is philosophical, saying, “If you look back over time, it’s happened before.

“We had this much rain back in the 1950s.

“The rain makes it awkward; harvesting can be tricky – our neighbours in Macksville can’t get onto their plantations.”

Liz Knoblock from the Banana Growers Association said, “You have to take what Mother Nature gives out.”

Coffs Orchid Society

Growing orchids is a thriving interest in the region and the local Coffs Harbour Orchid Society has a booming membership of around 50 enthusiasts.

Orchid fan Bruce Hall worked the Sunday morning shift on the Society’s plant-filled stand answering questions and “hopefully exposing people to growing orchids…what it takes in care and attention,” he said.

Questions ranged from what fertilisers to use to the general care of different orchids and all about how to look after them.

“The orchids we have on display – some of them are winners from recent past events – come from different places around the world.

“Every month there’s a different orchid that will flower.”

Horse events

“Well, we had tons of mud but the rain held off and we had happy riders,” Horse Ring secretary Alice Rehwinkel said.

“Competitors have ridden to the conditions.

“We’ve seen quality riders, a good atmosphere and everyone’s been very patient.

“We had to split the events between three areas because of the muddy ground in parts.

“Unfortunately, the show jumping was cancelled owing to the weather and ground conditions.

“Yesterday was good with all the breed classes: brumbies, thoroughbreds, Arabians, Australian ponies and more.

“While it wasn’t a big show, we saw competitors score personal bests and gain great achievements.”

By Andrea FERRARI