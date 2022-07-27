Sounds of Rock Coffs Harbour lands in October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOUNDS of Rock festival is coming to Coffs Harbour in October with a line-up of Aussie music legends including Daryl Braithwaite and Ian Moss, and Aussie Rock favourites Baby Animals, Ross Wilson, Dragon, Radiators, Wendy Matthews, Eurogliders and Rick Price.

These iconic names will perform at Coffs Harbour Showground on Saturday 22 October.

“If you love Australian Rock and pop music from the golden years (70s 80s 90s) this festival is definitely for you,” Trevor Sands from NUI Events, the organisers, told News Of The Area.

“All these Aussie legends are signed and ready to go,” said Trevor.

After gaining much success in QLD, Sounds of Rock is on a growth trajectory adding shows to its festival schedule, each with an iconic line-up featuring some of the biggest names in Australian music.

“We heard that Coffs Harbour audiences love their music, especially when it’s live music,” said Trevor.

“A lot of great musicians regularly come through Coffs Harbour, so hopefully this line-up will bring more people together for a good day/night out.”

Signing Daryl Brathwaite has been a definite high for the organisers.

“It was great because everyone loves Daryl … you just can’t go past Daryl with all his iconic songs we all grew up with,” said Trevor.

“This festival brings such a good vibe where patrons can’t stop dancing and singing along to nearly every song.

“It’s such a fun event, hence why we love putting them together.

“We are blown away with the support for Sounds of Rock since its inception in 2021,” said Trevor.

“Our plan was always to take Sounds of Rock far and wide.

“We can’t wait to see everyone having the time of their lives for our inaugural Coffs Harbour event.”

NUI Events is committed to bringing major and quality events to regional centres that may boost the local tourism economy.

“Coffs Harbour is a beautiful part of the world, and the region deserves events like this.

“There will be a number of different food vendor options, and everyone is encouraged to bring a camp chair so they can rest after all the dancing they will be doing,” said Trevor.

By Andrea FERRARI