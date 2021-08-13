South Coffs Community Garden celebrates five years of operation with cake and fellowship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Thursday August 5 the South Coffs Community Garden celebrated five years since receiving their operating licence from Coffs Harbour City Council.

The gardens, located in Bruce King Drive at Boambee East, offer spaces for the community to grow anything they desire, and have burgeoned from a concept to a major installation in the ensuing five years.



Secretary for the Gardens Maree Davey told News Of The Area, “It is a great milestone to achieve and we thank Graham Davey, original President and builder of the garden and our current President John Higgins for his vision, foresight, tenacity, positiveness and problem solving of all that pertains to the garden.

“We also thank our regular members who devote much time and energy to building the lovely garden we see today.”

From a wet open space, the Garden committee and volunteers have created a green oasis that includes two container sheds, water storage, a greenhouse (currently full of succulent plants), an entertainment pavilion, bush tucker garden, orchard and multiple flower and vegetable gardens beds.

The gardens are open to the public on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings with times varying due to the seasons, with winter hours from 8:30am to 11:30 am.

Sunday mornings also feature the Garden Gate Market from 9am to 11am where jams, pickles, plants and vegetables from the garden are available for purchase.

The Gardens Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SouthCoffsCommunityGarden) chronicles the progress of development over the past five years.

For more information contact President John Higgins on 0438 280 451.

By David TUNE