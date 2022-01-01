South Coffs Community Garden continues on pathway of improvement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE South Coffs Community Garden located in Bruce King Drive at Boambee East has continually improved over the past few years, with the dedicated group of volunteers working hard to make the gardens a great community asset.

With the help of a $38,000 State Government NSW Community Building Partnership program grant a new concrete pathway will be installed around the perimeter and crossing through the existing garden beds.



Gardens Committee President John Higgins told News Of The Area, “Putting in around 220 metres of concrete pathway will be the first job on our agenda in January next year, and we plan to have the work done in three days to minimise disruption to our gardeners.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated the Gardens volunteers and acknowledged the contribution the facility makes to the cohesion of the local community.

“I’m delighted the South Coffs Community Garden is now able to proceed with its all-weather, safe, concrete pathway allowing improved accessibility for seniors and people with disability.

“The pathway, which will run around the entire garden, represents an important upgrade at this much-loved facility.

“This NSW Government funding is fantastic news and rewarding, too, for the gardeners who spend many hours maintaining this special place for our community to enjoy.

“Funding local projects like this one directly helps create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive outcomes for all.”

The group has also received funding from Council that will allow them to purchase a container to house their new battery powered ride on mower next to their solar power set up.

By David TUNE