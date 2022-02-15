South Tomaree Community Association – Building a Better Anna Bay and Surrounds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE South Tomaree Community Association is an active group advocating for doing things better locally.

Chris Mitchell told News Of The Area, “The work of the Association has been limited during the pandemic but has still been able to complete several projects aimed to meet our objectives.



“These have included making and locating a street library at Anna Bay Surf, Bike and Skate, installing and regularly servicing receptacles for tangled line and fishing tackle waste, replacing a picnic table, after negotiating the donated services and materials of Anna Bay Sand and Earthmoving to pour a concrete base, having a review of litter bins completed by Port Stephens Council and the relocation of bins to best service the identified high litter areas and reduce waste on our streets.”

The group has also supported the installation of a sandstone seat along Gan Gan Rd for the residents of Anna Bay Village to rest when walking to town.

This again was only made possible by the generous donation from Anna Bay Sand and Earthmoving.

If you would like to be involved in making the region more liveable, and have a few hours to spare each month the committee would like you to consider joining the association.

The South Tomaree Community Association AGM and a general meeting will be held on February 20 at Birubi Point Hall at 3.30pm.

The Association will be meeting to elect executive members and discuss and plan future priorities.

This is also a great opportunity for Councillors and the general community to hear what the locals believe needs improving in the villages of Anna Bay, Fisherman’s Bay and Boat Harbour.

Everyone is welcome to attend and are invited to join refreshments after the meeting.

By Marian SAMPSON