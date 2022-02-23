Southern Cross maintains global top 200 place in Young University ranking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOUTHERN Cross University has maintained its global position among the 2022 Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

The global ranking focuses solely on the 500 or so institutions established 50 years ago or earlier and Southern Cross, only 28-years-old, is among the top 200, coming in at 164th this year.



Email us – [email protected]

Mr Ben Roche, Vice President (Engagement), said given the challenges the pandemic presented over the past two years, it’s a solid result.

“As a 28-year-old regionally-based University, Southern Cross continues to punch above its weight globally,” he said.

“These rankings are a timely reminder of the calibre of education and research being undertaken in regional Australia and, in the case of Southern Cross University, activity that has been recognised as at world standard.

“Our research is sector leading and our education programs are distinctive.

“There really is a world-class option for students right here in some of the most sought-after locations in Australia.”

Times Higher Education applies the same methodology as its World University Rankings to assess research-intensive universities across core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, but weightings are recalibrated to reflect the profile of young universities.

Southern Cross ranked 163rd in the 2021 Young University rankings.

Southern Cross continues to be a university of choice for prospective students.

With less than three weeks until the start of Term 1 study, Southern Cross University has recorded an increase in the number of high school graduates accepting their offers of study.

At the same time, the University’s new revolutionary teaching mode, the Southern Cross Model, expands to most courses this year.

The federal government recognised Southern Cross University’s innovative research focus by awarding more than $1.94 million in the latest Australian Research Council (ARC) funding rounds.

For the University’s ARC Discovery Projects, in particular, it was a sector-leading success rate.