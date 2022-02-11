Southern Cross University launches nationwide pleasure survey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN A WORLD where people place kudos on working long hours and only grabbing a few hours sleep, and feel guilty about savouring a yummy chocolate ice-cream, it might seem that simple pleasures are not valued anymore.

Southern Cross University’s Coffs Harbour psychology researcher, Dr Desirée Kozlowski, is challenging that by launching a nationwide survey to find out how Australians perceive their own pleasure, or lack thereof.

And she’s inviting you to participate in the National Pleasure Audit, an online survey open to all Australians aged over 18.

So, why does Dr Kozlowski want to know more about our experiences of pleasure?

“Pleasure is well documented to be good for our mental health and wellbeing, yet we have it upside down both individually and societally,” Dr Kozlowski told News Of The Area.

“The evidence is growing that increasing our range of pleasurable experiences has a wide range of benefits, from reducing perceived stress, depression and anxiety to increasing resilience, boosting our immune function and even to longevity,” she said.

A specialist in the research field of pleasure and emotional intelligence, Dr Kozlowski says many people think pleasure has to come from big things, like a holiday, yet that typically lasts just a couple of weeks.

“In fact, what seems to bring the most benefits is building a wider variety of small pleasures into each day.

“From stopping to enjoy the smell of coffee and the warm feeling of the cup in your hand, to stepping into a hot shower, or walking on the grass with no shoes on, all these things can reduce our anxiety and stress,” she explains.

“With evidence that savouring can be increased through training, we know that such increases can produce an upward spiral of benefits over sustained periods.

“One way this works is by activating the parasympathetic nervous system, and that’s all about rest and restoration,” Dr Kozlowski said.

“We become happier, nicer, and healthier people – and these health benefits flow on to society.”

Data from the survey will inform the scientific understanding of pleasure itself and provide foundations for future interventions to boost pleasure in order to improve health and quality of life.

The National Pleasure Audit is an anonymous online survey consisting of questions about experiences that people find to be pleasurable, together with validated measures of psychological wellbeing, positive and negative effect, and tendency toward savouring pleasurable experiences.

You can participate in The National Pleasure Audit and distribute the link to others who might be interested: www.NationalPleasureAudit.com.

The survey closes in March 2022 and results are anticipated to be available mid-year.

By Andrea FERRARI