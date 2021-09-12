Southern Cross University takes the HSC pressure of with Early Entry for Year 12 Students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 has been a tough year for students doing the Higher School Certificate (HSC).

Lockdowns, home learning and a delay to starting the HSC means that now more than ever, 2021’s Year 12 high school leavers and their parents need a break.

Year 12 students wishing to gain university entry on graduation can sigh with relief as Southern Cross University helps them out with an early degree entry program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The STAR Early Offer program allows high school students to secure a place in a Southern Cross degree of choice before Year 12 results are even released.

The program is accepting applications until September 30.

Entry to STAR takes into account a student’s grades throughout senior school as well as a principal’s recommendation, and even applies to non-ATAR students who would like to pursue university study.

“STAR is a guaranteed pathway directly into university study that is not based solely on your Year 12 results,” said Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin.

“Our award-winning program is designed to remove some of the pressure from Year 12.

“Given the ever-evolving situation in NSW and the real depth of concern for the current cohort, their families and supporters, we strongly encourage school leavers to lock in a place at Southern Cross through STAR.”

The University has already registered record demand for STAR this year as Year 12 students seek certainty.

“I want to underscore our commitment as a University to ensure the 2021 Year 12 cohort has the opportunity to proceed smoothly to undergraduate study in 2022,” Professor Carlin said.

Bellingen High HSC student Chelsea Rixon said the STAR Early Entry program has alleviated stress for her in her final year of school.

“It certainly takes the weight off your shoulders,” she said.

“Because you’ve already applied, STAR allows you to know that you may have an offer sooner than when the big ATAR marks are released.

“I applied at the start of this year, as I wanted to take up the opportunity as fast as I could,” she said.

“Although the pressure may feel like it’s off, I still keep striving to do my best for my desired mark.

“My career plan is in education because I want to become a high school art teacher.

“I find young adults and their capabilities within creativity very interesting and exciting.”

Chelsea’s art practice is mostly focused on drawing, however she’s keen to explore all techniques.

“My passion for art drives me to want to share it with others.

“I feel that everyone should have the chance to express themselves within art freely and I am excited to bring a new modern approach of art to the younger generations.”

The eighteen year old is viewing the delayed start to the final year exams in a positive light.

“The way I look at lockdowns and exam cancellations is actually in a beneficial way, as it should be for most students; I’ve got more time to prepare and self-reflect for the HSC.

“It’s also built my independence and resilience as a student as well as a young adult overall.

“I know not all senior students may think like me in these situations, but we have got to all stay positive as we ultimately have more time for everyone to slowly start seeing the finish line.

“My final say is the STAR entry program is an open door that all upcoming students should consider going through for their future careers.”

Any student completing Year 12 studies at an Australian school in 2021 can apply.

The program has three entry levels: Star Platinum, Star Entry and Star Pathways.

Southern Cross University encourages students to apply and take the stress out of undergraduate entry.

By Sandra MOON