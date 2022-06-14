Space Force at the Race Course with Coffs Harbour City Orchestra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FROM asteroid testing to meteor showers, solar eclipses to NASA mega rockets, 2022 is an exciting year for space-related activities and provides inspiration for Coffs Harbour City Orchestra’s new concert – Space Force.

This Sunday, 19 June, the orchestra presents the spaced-out concert inside the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

“Beginning at 6pm, join the orchestra for a musical solar-coaster including space-themed music for the screen, classical favourites and popular music,” Tim Egan, Musical Director of the Orchestra, told News of The Area.

“A space theme is a bit different but a fun theme to have as it allows the orchestra to present some exciting repertoire across different styles of music.

“Different styles of music mean there will be something that anyone from any age can enjoy and one of the aims of the Coffs Orchestra is accessibility to a wide range of music for the community,” said Tim.

The musical presentation by the orchestra will include the likes of John Williams’ enormous, bright and propelling music from Star Wars as well as classical favourites like the striking yet effervescent ‘The Planets’ by Gustav Holst.

To complement these will be a few popular tunes like the evocative David Bowie classic, ‘Space Oddity’.

“The orchestra cherishes the opportunity to present exciting music for the community but also foster and encourage the musical development of local musicians spanning young and old,” said Josh Jeremy from Coffs Harbour City Orchestra.

Local budding musicians, evelen-year olds Simon and Daniel Vivas, enjoy being involved in the orchestra.

“I just love being involved in this wonderful orchestra with people from eleven to nearly ninety years as it’s a great experience with jaw-dropping music and amazing talented musicians,” said Daniel.

“My favourite piece we are currently working on is ‘The Mandalorian’ because this piece is really intense and powerful, I can’t believe we are playing it,” said Simon.

