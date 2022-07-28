Spacious family home in Toormina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Address: 24 Carrywell Crescent, Toormina.

Property Type: House

Price: $995,000

Configuration: 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 4 Car.

POSITIONED in a prime, elevated position overlooking the estate and nearby Mountain ranges, this spacious family home offers an attractive, move-in ready property with tasteful renovations and multiple living zones to suit any family configuration.

Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious family room that receives full Northern aspect and sliding-door access to the large front balcony.

It’s a great space to enjoy your morning coffee with the mountains providing an excellent backdrop.

The centrally-located kitchen has been wonderfully renovated to include modern appliances, a large pantry, attractive stone benchtops, plenty of storage and enough meal preparation space to satisfy even the most aspiring Master chef.

The master bedroom receives great natural light due to its northern aspect and features a large build in robe, plantation shutters, ceiling fan and a modern ensuite bathroom.

The remaining three bedrooms are all spacious and feature built-in robes, ceiling fans and hardwood timber flooring.

The enclosed outdoor entertainment area is also spacious, offering enough room to easily host larger gatherings with friends and family with convenient connection to the kitchen, dining area and rear yard.

The garage is very impressive, offering room for up to four cars, ample storage, and an existing workshop area.

Furthermore, there are two sizeable storage rooms accessed from the rear of the garage offering even more storage space or a convenient utility area.

The backyard is low maintenance and offers a mostly flat, usable space with a convenient second driveway allowing easy drive-through access.

This yard space offers fantastic potential for addition of a pool, shedding, landscaping, or a granny flat STCA.

This location is close walking distance to Bongil, Bongil National Park walking trails and easy walking to local primary schools and pre-school.

Toormina Shopping Centre is a short three-minute drive, and you are only five minutes’ drive to Sawtell Village and its gorgeous beaches.