Spirit of ANZAC exhibition at Matilda Street Gallery

THE Matilda Street Gallery in Macksville proudly shares its latest exhibition, ‘Spirit of ANZAC’, by Scotts Head artist Kristin Hardiman.

Open now and closing on 11 May, locals who have seen the exhibition are urging others to “go see”.

Kristin’s inspiration derives from the devastating experience of war.

“ANZAC Day is one of the most important national days in Australia because it is a day for remembrance and reflection,” Kristin told News Of The Area.

“The day marks the anniversary of the first major action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces in WW1, but it has become far more than that because we remember the contributions made by all our armed forces; men and women over the years.

“We are not celebrating war.

“It seems that all wars up ‘til now have been started and fought because of greed or differences in opinion and the people fighting were, on the whole, like pawns on a chess board; ordinary young men and women forced to endure the devastating experience of war.”

It is their faces and expressions, exhibiting extraordinary bravery, camaraderie, loyalty and resilience; that Kristin captures in her paintings.

“We are in the midst of a new war, and we are fighting various battles with different enemies.

“We have an obligation to show the humanitarian qualities exhibited by our predecessors and we should consider ourselves as soldiers fighting to save ourselves and our planet.

“If we do not win this war there will be no winners,” she said.

The Spirit of ANZAC artworks have a sequence, and each work tells a story as you walk around the gallery.

Several pieces are artworks related by themes: VC heroes, the unknown soldier symbolic of all soldiers, ANZAC Day, everyday life around war, COVID, and our future.

Talking about her ‘Loss of Innocence’ soldier portrait artwork, who she says is probably from the First Australian Imperial Force,” Kristin said, “ID number PO6003.001 – identity unknown – this soldier’s photo was taken between 1915 and 1918.

“It is really sad that here is a striking looking young man preparing for war and no one knows anything about him.

“He is a casualty not only because he is probably buried in an unnamed grave in a foreign country, but his name is lost to the past.

“His striking face is a vivid reminder of the tragedy of war, and I have used him in many of my artworks to symbolise all soldiers.

“His face depicts sadness, strength, compassion and loyalty,” said Kristin.

The Matilda Street Gallery is at 26 Matilda Street, Macksville NSW, 2447.

By Andrea FERRARI