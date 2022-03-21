Sport Australia announces Regional Sports Event Funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPORT Australia has announced $1.9 million in Regional Sports Events Funding for a number of regional and remote Local Government Areas.

The funding, which is now open for applications, will support community events with an aim of kickstarting local economies and encouraging visitors back after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will also assist rural and regional communities that have been affected by flooding and natural disasters.

Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell has welcomed the Morrison Government’s announcement that sporting events are set to benefit from grants of up to $50,000.

Ms Vitnell said the grant availability would help kick-start local sporting events after the impact of the pandemic.

“Our local sport is often the glue that brings people together across Port Stephens and this fund aims to fast-track the recovery from what’s been a very challenging period for sporting competitions and events usually held in Port Stephens,” Ms Vitnell said.

“Our local sporting clubs and associations play an important role in our community – reducing social isolation and of course the health benefits physically and mentally.”

More than 400 eligible LGAs across Australia, including Port Stephens, can apply for funding in two streams, $1,000-$10,000 and $15,000-$50,000.

Local government areas are encouraged to work with local sporting clubs and organisations to deliver fantastic sports events to their respective communities.

Events can range from ‘come and try days’ to larger events including elite sporting exhibitions and state level competitions that engage the broader community.

For more information please visit: https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/regional-sport-events-fund.

By Tara CAMPBELL