Spotted: Australian Zebra Finch in Lancashire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

ON Wednesday last week my wife and I were walking on the promenade at Grange over Sands, Lancashire around 3:30 pm when she stopped me as she had spotted a tiny bird just in front of us on the ground by the railings.

It was grey with orange legs and red patches either side of its beak.

It showed no fear and we watched it for 20 mins before it flew off.

Another man who stopped looked it up on his smartphone and declared it to be an Australian Zebra Finch.

Shortly after another passerby confirmed this observation.

I had left my camera in the hotel as it was an overcast day!

Regards,

Marjorie and Robin Higgins.