Sprintcars set for return at Grafton Speedway

THE 410 Sprintcars class is set for a return to Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway this racing season after a 13- year absence.

The 410 Sprintcars will feature twice during the 2021-22 season, on Saturday, 13 November and Saturday, 12 February.

The return of the 410 Sprintcars had Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett excited for their inclusion in the upcoming racing season.

“Since taking over the promotion of Grafton Speedway three seasons ago, one of my goals was trying to get 410 Sprintcars back on the track, and it’s very exciting to have them here for two race meetings as a part of next season’s calendar,” he said.

“Our local fans have been crying out for the opportunity to have 410 Sprintcars back at Grafton Speedway and now those wishes are going to be a reality next season, on not one but two occasions during the season.”

Local 410 Sprintcar driver Jai Stephenson entertained the crowd last year with two hot lap sessions, as the crowd loved seeing him steer his 900 horsepower machine.

Stephenson explained how the sessions came about.

“How that night came about was after I asked Mick (Corbett) if I could do a few hot laps to shakedown my new car, and it was good to get out there,” he said.

“Although it was two tentative hot lap sessions, the crowd absolutely loved seeing it, and I’m looking forward to getting behind these two events next season and hopefully all of us drivers can put on a good show for them.”

The 2007-08 season was the last time 410 Sprintcars appeared at Grafton Speedway, and that season saw two Outback Outlaws Series rounds held there, with Queenslander Brodie Tulloch winning the feature race on the first occasion ahead of Sydney’s Mick Matchett and Queenslander Brock Dean, while the second occasion resulted in Matchett coming out on top by outpacing Brodie Tulloch and Sydney’s Anthony Vysma to the chequered flag.

The Grafton Speedway’s 2021-22 season gets underway on 2 October with the 2021 Australian RSA Street Stockers Title.

By Aiden BURGESS