Sprintcars to return to Grafton Speedway for the first time in over 10 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST weekend’s long-awaited return of Sprintcars to Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway has had to wait two weeks, postponed due to the recent wet weather.

The second event of the 2021/22 racing season will now be held on Saturday, 11 December, with the 410 Sprintcars set to be the feature event of the night’s racing.

For the first time in over a decade the 900 horsepower Sprintcars are set to return to Grafton Speedway as drivers from across NSW put pedal to the medal in pursuit of the chequered flag.

A dozen drivers from across NSW are set to compete in the feature event, with the Sprintcars format to feature qualifying time trials, two rounds of 10-lap heat races and a 30-lap feature race.

Unfortunately, due to illness, local Sprintcar racer Jai Stephenson who last season had a few practice runs around Grafton Speedway that was very well received by the crowd, is unable to take part in the return of Sprintcars to Grafton Speedway.

In addition to the return of the 900 horsepower Sprint Cars to Grafton Speedway, the night’s racing will also include the support classes including RSA Street Stockers, Production Sedans, AMCA Nationals, and RSA Junior Sedans.

The Modified Sedans State Title which was meant to be up for grabs on 11 December will now be held on a later date.

Grafton Speedway will also be holding its Christmas Cup event on Tuesday, 28 December.

By Aiden BURGESS