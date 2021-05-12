Spruce up underway at Shoal Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WORKS to ‘spruce up’ the Shoal Bay foreshore are underway, with new amenities now complete and a new shared pathway, landscaping and park furniture on the way.

Mayor Ryan Palmer says the improvements will make Shoal Bay an even more attractive place to spend time for both locals and visitors.

“These works are all part of our plan to improve our town centres and make our place more liveable and accessible for all.



“The new amenities are now complete and are a vast improvement on what was there, thanks to a grant from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

“They also include external beach showers to make it easier to wash off after a swim, kayak or paddleboard.

“Work on the 2.5 metre wide shared pathway is about to get underway, thanks to our PS2020 project fund.

“This will make our waterfront more accessible for all, as there will be plenty of room for everyone on this new wider path.

“We’ll be replacing some of the existing pathway and creating a new path in parts to maximise the grassed space for picnics.

“There will also be some earthworks and landscaping to create this new picnic area.

“New park furniture and shelters are also on the way, giving plenty of beautiful places to stop, have a rest and take in the incredible scenery of Tomaree Headland and the port,” he said.

Works on the shared pathway, landscaping and park furniture will begin shortly and are scheduled to be complete in August 2021, weather permitting.

During construction, some beach access points may be temporarily closed with pedestrian detours in place.

For more information about the Shoal Bay works and other major projects, visit https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/projects