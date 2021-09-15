Squash competition returns after lockdown restrictions ease

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS the doors reopened at Coffs Harbour Squash and Swim centre last Saturday, junior and senior players flocked back to the squash courts.

Local banana farmer John Sambrook started work at the crack of dawn to make time for a squash match.

“I started picking bananas at 5am on Saturday so I could fit in a squash match during the afternoon.

“I’ve really missed not having a hit, although my job keeps me fit it’s just not the same as playing squash, I couldn’t wait to get back on court.

“It’s great the classes and lessons are also starting back this week, the format is a little different, it will be allocated in time slots in order to stay COVID compliant, but that’s fine, we are just happy to be back on court running around and hitting a ball,” said John.

The junior players returned to the courts at 9am on Saturday morning and bounced back strongly as coach Jemma Wratten explained to News Of The Area.

“We had a really good session on Saturday morning, the juniors loved being back on court hitting a ball after four weeks of lockdown.

“The Zoom training sessions have really helped maintain fitness and enthusiasm, we have been training three times a week using Zoom and it’s really helped the juniors to stay on track and engaged,” said Jemma.

By David WIGLEY